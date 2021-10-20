Blue Ivy Joins Jay-Z, Beyoncé In Tiffany & Co. Ad

Blue Ivy, the 9-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, makes an adorable cameo in a new promotional video for Tiffany & Co.

Inspired by the iconic taxi scene in the 1961 movie Breakfast at Tiffany’s, the two-minute “Date Night” spot starts with the superstar couple being chauffeured through vintage Manhattan in the back of a Rolls-Royce.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé eat pizza and sip champagne (Armand de Brignac, a brand co-owned by Jay-Z) before Blue Ivy – who is seen running behind the car to catch up – joins them and the family dog on the back seat.

Jay-Z showcases the Bird on a Rock brooch and Beyoncé sports a 10-carat Ailsa diamond ring and 6-carat Ribbon Fan diamond earrings.

The video ends with the power couple sharing a romantic moment as Ottawa-born crooner Paul Anka’s classic “Put Your Head on My Shoulder” plays in the background.

Check it out below: