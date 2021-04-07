Blue Peter Frontman Paul Humphrey Dies

Paul Humphrey, frontman of Canadian ‘80s band Blue Peter, died Sunday after a long battle with a rare neurological disorder.

“What a ride we had,” wrote bandmate Chris Wardman. “Recording, radio airplay, sharing stages with our favourite bands, videos, success beyond our wildest dreams and then, decades later, joyous reunion shows.

"Paul always pushed me to play better, write stronger songs, embrace fashion and to put on a show. He was a unique talent, a great dancer and an amazing front person for Blue Peter’s musical aspirations."

Wardman added: “I will miss his voice, his humour, his warmth, his friendship and his fearlessness.”

Singer Steven Page and the band Lowest of the Low are among those paying tribute to Humphrey on social media. Singer Emm Gryner tweeted: “He was a legend and the loveliest man … His voice and his beautiful spirit will always live on.”

Blue Peter released two EPs and two albums between 1979 and 1983 and had success with tracks like “Radio Silence” and “Don’t Walk Past.” The group opened shows for acts like the Police, Simple Minds and the Boomtown Rats.

Humphrey continued making music with Broken Arrow, Monkey Tree and The Paul Humphrey Band. He recorded 2007’s A Rumour of Angels with a chamber orchestra.

More recently, he was an acclaimed composer and sound designer on the Canadian theatre scene, earning a Dora Award nomination in 2015 for his work on Glenn.

Humphrey’s longtime friend, Donna Lypchuk, remembered him as “a brilliant musician, artist and a solid supporter of fierce artists.” She wrote on Facebook: “You were a brilliant dancer and now you dance in the stars … I will keep your music alive and play it often.”

Humphrey is survived by his partner Allyson McMackon.