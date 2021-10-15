Blue Rodeo Announces New Album, Shares Lead Single

Blue Rodeo announced Friday the band is releasing its 16th studio album – and first since 2016's 1000 Arms.

The news about Many A Mile came with the lead single “When You Were Wild,” in which Greg Keelor sings: “On your darkest day you’ll find your best friends.”

In a release, he explained: "That line is what ‘When You Were Wild’ is all about. When you meet your moment of reckoning and you feel the f**kery of fate’s wheel careening through your life, it is friends that get you through. A lifetime of friendship is only remembered in the moment.”

Blue Rodeo will give a streaming performance Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on the band’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

Many A Mile will be released on Dec. 3.

Check out the lyric video for "When You Were Wild" below: