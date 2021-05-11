Bob Dylan Art Exhibition Heading To Miami

An exhibition of Bob Dylan’s visual art is heading to Miami later this year.

Bob Dylan: Retrospectrum, is scheduled to open Nov. 30 at the Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum at Florida International University and run until April 17, 2022.

The collection of around 120 pieces by the 79-year-old music icon is described by the museum as “the most expansive and detailed exhibition of Bob Dylan’s artwork” in the U.S.. It spans six decades of Dylan’s drawings, paintings and sculptures.

According to a release, “the exhibition’s curation has been designed to showcase the development and diversity in Dylan's visual practice, while immersive and interactive displays will simultaneously illuminate the context of that development in tandem with that of his musical and literary canon.”

Retrospectrum debuted in Shanghai in 2019.

A symposium on Dylan’s career and cultural influence will take place around the opening of the exhibition, which coincides with Miami Art Week.