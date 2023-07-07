Bob Marley Biopic Gets Trailer, Release Date

Bob Marley is the next music legend in line to get a biopic, following the recent success of Elvis Presley, Elton John and Freddie Mercury films.

Titled Bob Marley: One Love, the film will hit theatres on January 12, 2024.

Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green (King Richard), it stars Kingsley Ben Adir (Barbie) as Bob and Lashana Lynch (Marvel's Maria Rambeau) as his wife Rita. The Marley family is listed as producers.

Son Ziggy Marley posted a statement on his father's Instagram account about the release, writing, "Nothing happens before it’s time and now is the time for the story of our father Bob Marley to be represented in a biopic theatrical release coming in 2024. You’ve heard the music and you think you know the man but do you really understand what he went through and what moments shaped him into the person he became... With this release we look forward to inspiring not only the long time fans but also the younger generation, giving them a vehicle that opens the door to explore Bob’s life and music and in so doing expand his universal message of unification, justice and peace throughout the earth."