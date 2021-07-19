Bobby Bones Weds At Nashville Home

iHeartRadio personalist Bobby Bones married Caitlin Parker at their Nashville home on Saturday in front of friends like Dierks Bentley, Jake Owen and Chuck Wicks.

"Greatest night of my life," Bones gushed in an Instagram post.

The 41-year-old host of The Bobby Bones Show, who also appears on American Idol, wore an Alton Lane suit with a bow tie while his Parker, 29, wore a gown by Galia Lahav, according to People, which published exclusive photos from the wedding.

Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay performed “Forever” and there were performances by Rascal Flatts’ Gary LeVox and Ronnie Dunn of Brooks & Dunn.

Bones and Parker met two years ago through singer Lauren Alaina and shared the news of their engagement last fall.

“I am the luckiest,” he wrote at the time. “I waited so long for the right one. And it payed off.”