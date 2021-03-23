Bobby Brown's Son's Cause Of Death Revealed

Singer Bobby Brown’s son died last year from a combination of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl, according to an autopsy report released Monday.

Bobby Brown Jr. was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Nov. 18. He was 28.

The coroner’s report said Brown Jr. had a history of substance abuse. His death was ruled an accident.

Bobby Jr. is Brown’s second-born child and the first of two he had with Kim Ward. He has five surviving children ranging in age from four to 34 years.

Brown’s daughter Bobbi – Bobby Jr.’s half-sister – died in 2015 at 22. She spent months on life support after being found unconscious in the bathtub of her home in Georgia. Bobbi’s boyfriend Nick Gordon was found liable for her death in a civil lawsuit but was never charged with a crime. He died of a heroin overdose in January 2020 at 30.

Bobbi’s mother, superstar Whitney Houston, died in 2012 after being found unconscious in a bathtub inside a suite at the Beverly Hilton hotel. She was 48.