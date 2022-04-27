Bogus Billie Eilish Quote About Being Poor Resurfaces

Part of a non-existent interview with Billie Eilish, in which she is quoted as saying she wants to be poor like her fans, has resurfaced on social media.

On Monday, podcaster James Healey tweeted a fake people.com screenshot in which Eilish is quoted as saying: “When I got rich, I started balling my eyes out, I wanted to be poor so I can relate to most of my fans … I still want to be broke and poor, it looks really fun and cute.”

Not surprisingly, there are strong reactions on the platform from users who believe Eilish’s comment is real.

Last August, Reuters traced the fake quote to the now-suspended Twitter account @BilliesUpdatess, which claimed at the time to be “Your best source on 7x Grammy Winner, Billie Eilish. NOT affiliated with anything related to Billie Eilish.”

Eilish’s brother and collaborator Finneas weighed in last July on the @BilliesUpdatess account, tweeting that it was “posting relentless lies about billie” and urging fans to “report and block” the account.

A few days later, he reacted to the tweet about Eilish wanting to be poor. "Fake obviously,” he wrote. “Honestly I just wish they'd label this account satire like the onion or something. I have no problem with a joke as long as people know it's a joke.