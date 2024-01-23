Bon Jovi Are Getting A Docuseries From Hulu

A new docuseries telling the story of Bon Jovi is headed to Hulu.

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story will be a four-part series that documents the New Jersey rock band’s 40-year history. According to the streaming service, it features full cooperation from all past and present members of Bon Jovi.

“As thrilling as the story of a once-in-a-lifetime talent is, it is even more rare that a legend like Jon Bon Jovi lets the world into his most vulnerable moments while he’s still living them," the description from Hulu reads. "Forty years of personal videos, unreleased early demos, original lyrics and never-before-seen photos that chronicle the journey from Jersey Shore clubs to the biggest stages on the planet. The series relives the triumphs and setbacks, greatest hits, biggest disappointments and most public moments of friction.”

The series is directed by Gotham Chopra, best known for documentaries on Tom Brady, Man in the Arena and Tom vs. Time.

Frontman Jon Bon Jovi is set to be honoured as 2024’s Musicares Person of The Year on February 2, two nights before the Grammy Awards.

According to Showbiz 411, guitarist Richie Sambora will be attending the Musicares event. Rumours have been circulating that the long-time Bon Jovi guitarist will be rejoining the band, after leaving back in 2013.

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story premieres on Hulu on April 26.