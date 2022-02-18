Bon Jovi Seeking Local Bands For Opening Spots

Bon Jovi is paying it forward by inviting local bands to open for them in each of the 15 cities on the upcoming tour.

Bands can upload videos of original music for a chance to warm-up fans in their city. There are no Canadian stops on the tour, which runs from April 1 to 30.

“We have all missed touring, and we know that nothing can replace the energy of a live show for the fans or the band,” said Jon Bon Jovi, in a release.

This will be the first time since 2019 that Bon Jovi will back on the road. A planned summer tour in 2020 with Bryan Adams was scrapped due to the pandemic.