Bon Scott Estate Launches Official Website

The estate of former AC/DC frontman Bon Scott is marking what would have been his 75th birthday on July 9 with the launch of his first ever official website.

In a statement, Scott’s brothers Derek and Graeme and his nephew described bonscottofficial.com as an “important step toward elevating Bon's legend and tending to his legacy.”

Scott died of alcohol poisoning in 1980 at 33.

The website includes testimonials from music stars like ex-Journey singer Steve Perry, Judas Priest’s Rob Halford, Andrew Farriss of INXS and Midnight Oil’s Peter Garrett.

Scott replaced Dave Evans as AC/DC’s vocalist in 1974 and sang on the band’s first six studio albums.

“Bon was a unique singer, songwriter and character that the world should never forget,” read the statement from his estate.

“This is an invitation for Bon's fans and friends to gather and share their memories and observations of him and his music. His legacy lives in the hearts and minds of those who love him.”