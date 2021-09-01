Bonnaroo Festival Cancelled Due To Hurricane Ida

This weekend’s Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, with headliners like Foo Fighters, Lizzo and Megan Thee Stallion, has been cancelled due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ida.

Organizers said they are “absolutely heartbroken” by the decision to pull the plug. “While this weekend’s weather looks outstanding, currently Centeroo is waterlogged in many areas, the ground is incredibly saturated on our tollbooth paths, and the campgrounds are flooded to the point that we are unable to drive in or park vehicles safely,” read a statement.

“We have done everything in our power to try to keep the show moving forward, but Mother Nature has dealt us a tremendous amount of rain over the past 24 hours, and we have run out of options to try to make the event happen safely and in a way that lives up to the Bonnaroo experience.

The festival was scheduled to run Sept. 2 to 5 in Manchester, Tennessee. Last year’s edition was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Canada was set to be represented at Bonnaroo by acts like Lennon Stella, Orville Peck, deadmau5 and Tate McRae.