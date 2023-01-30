Bonnie Raitt Bringing 'Just Like That... Tour' To Canada
Bonnie Raitt announced Monday she is bringing her Just Like That…Tour to Canada later this year.
The tour takes its name from Raitt’s most recent studio album, which was released last April and earned her four Grammy nominations.
The 73-year-old singer is scheduled to perform in Victoria on Sept. 2 and Vancouver on Sept. 3. Raitt will be back north – this time with Canada's own Royal Wood – on Sept. 22 for a show in Penticton followed by stops in Edmonton, Calgary, Saskatoon, Regina, Winnipeg, Thunder Bay, London and Toronto.
Tickets go on sale Feb. 3.
Just Like That… 2023 Tour Dates
Sept. 2 — Royal Theatre, Victoria
Sept. 3 — Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Vancouver
Sept. 22 — South Okanagan Events Centre, Penticton
Sept. 24 — Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, Edmonton
Sept. 25 — Jack Singer Concert Hall at Arts Commons, Calgary
Sept. 27 — TCU Place, Saskatoon
Sept. 28 — Conexus Arts Centre, Regina
Sept. 30 — Burton Cummings Theatre, Winnipeg
Oct. 2 — Thunder Bay Community Auditorium, Thunder Bay
Oct. 5 — Centennial Hall, London
Oct. 6 — Massey Hall, Toronto
