Bonnie Raitt Bringing 'Just Like That... Tour' To Canada

Bonnie Raitt announced Monday she is bringing her Just Like That…Tour to Canada later this year.

The tour takes its name from Raitt’s most recent studio album, which was released last April and earned her four Grammy nominations.

The 73-year-old singer is scheduled to perform in Victoria on Sept. 2 and Vancouver on Sept. 3. Raitt will be back north – this time with Canada's own Royal Wood – on Sept. 22 for a show in Penticton followed by stops in Edmonton, Calgary, Saskatoon, Regina, Winnipeg, Thunder Bay, London and Toronto.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 3.

Just Like That… 2023 Tour Dates

Sept. 2 — Royal Theatre, Victoria

Sept. 3 — Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Vancouver

Sept. 22 — South Okanagan Events Centre, Penticton

Sept. 24 — Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, Edmonton

Sept. 25 — Jack Singer Concert Hall at Arts Commons, Calgary

Sept. 27 — TCU Place, Saskatoon

Sept. 28 — Conexus Arts Centre, Regina

Sept. 30 — Burton Cummings Theatre, Winnipeg

Oct. 2 — Thunder Bay Community Auditorium, Thunder Bay

Oct. 5 — Centennial Hall, London

Oct. 6 — Massey Hall, Toronto