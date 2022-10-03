Bono Bringing 'Stories Of Surrender' To Toronto

U2 frontman Bono announced Monday he is including Canada on a tour to promote his forthcoming memoir SURRENDER: 40 Songs, One Story.

The 62-year-old rock star will be at Toronto's Meridian Hall on Nov. 6 for what is described as "an evening of words, music and some mischief," according to a release.

"I miss being on stage and the closeness of U2’s audience,” Bono said. "In these shows I’ve got some stories to sing, and some songs to tell… Plus I want to have some fun presenting my ME-moir, SURRENDER, which is really more of a WE-moir if I think of all the people who helped me get from there to here."

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Oct. 7 and each includes a copy of Bono's book, which will be released on Nov. 1.