Bono Embarrassed By His Voice On U2 Songs

Bono has admitted he is not a big fan of his voice on certain U2 songs.

“I’ve been in the car when one of our songs has come on the radio and I’ve been the colour of, as we say in Dublin, scarlet,” the singer said on the Awards Chatter podcast. “I’m just so embarrassed.

“I mean, I do think U2 pushes out the boat on embarrassment quite a lot, and maybe that's the place to be as an artist — you know, right at the edge of your level of embarrassment.”

Bono said he’s most proud of his voice on U2’s 2004 hit “Vertigo” but, overall, hearing himself makes him cringe “a little bit.”

The singer also admitted he doesn’t like the band’s name. “I mean, I really don’t,” said Bono. "But I was late into some kind of dyslexia, I didn't realize that the Beatles was a bad pun either. We'd thought the implications of the letter and the number, in our head, it was like, the spy plane, it was a U-boat, it was futuristic. But then as it turned out to imply this kind of acquiescence, no, I don't like that name. I still don't really like the name.”

Listen to the full conversation on iHeartRadio.