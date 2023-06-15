Boosie BadAzz Arrested Following Court Appearance

Boosie BadAzz tweeted an apology to his children on Wednesday after being arrested by federal agents.

“I WANNA TAKE THIS TIME TO APOLOGIZE TO MY KIDS, IM SORRY AND I LOVE YALL FOREVER,” he tweeted.

The 40-year-old rapper, whose real name is Torrence Hatch Jr., has eight children with six women.

According to The Advocate, BadAzz was taken into custody at a San Diego courthouse by agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives following his appearance on a state gun charge, which was dismissed.

(BadAzz was arrested on May 6 and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm after, police allegedly found two loaded handguns during a traffic stop.)

It’s not clear why BadAzz was arrested by federal agents or why he apologized publicly to his children.

BadAzz, who once faced a murder charge, served time in prison on drug charges.