Boosie BadAzz Tweets Hateful Message For Lil Nas X

Twitter has deleted a hateful tweet by rapper Boosie BadAzz in which he urged Lil Nas X to take his own life.

The 38-year-old was triggered when Lil Nas X jokingly said during an Instagram Live on Saturday that the two had a collaboration coming that is “fire.”

In response, Boosie tweeted at Lil Nas X using a gay slur and explicit references to sex acts. He added: “#uhateyourself I WOULD TOO IF I WAS YOU LOL NASx IF YOU #commitsuicide YOU WOULD DO THIS WORLD A HUGE FAVOUR … NOBODY WANTS U HERE.”

The tweet and a follow-up message were deleted by Twitter for violating the platform’s rules.

On Sunday, Boosie defended himself. “IF YALL THINK THE WHOLE WORLD HATE ME ‘YALL TRIPPIN’ I HAVE INTERNATIONAL LOVE N RESPECT FOR HOW I AM N WHAT I STAND FOR n never forget THERES A GHETTO N EVERY CITY ,STATE, COUNTRY ETC. WHO ROCK WITH BOOSIE FRFR #therealest"

Boosie previously used a gay slur against Lil Nas X in a July tweet and threatened to “beat his ass.” The tweet was later removed.

Last year, Boosie made hateful comments about Dwayne Wade’s 12-year-old daughter Zaya, who has come out as trans. He also claimed that he let his minor sons watch porn because “it’s better than them watching cartoons with two men kissing.”