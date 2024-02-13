Boots And Hearts Announces Full Lineup For 2024 Festival

Boots and Hearts has announced the full lineup for its 2024 edition of the Ontario-based festival, which takes place at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, ON over the weekend of August 8 to 11, 2024.

Joining previously announced headliners Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett and Cody Johnson will be pop-rock veterans Matchbox Twenty, who follow Nickelback's lead from last year in adding a rock flavour to the bill, along with up-and-coming star Chayce Beckham, Canadian favourite Jess Moskaluke, Jackson Dean, and Midland, who will headline the Thursday kick-off party on August 8.

Emerson Drive, Alan Springsteen, Nate Haller, Dayna Reid, Kalsey Kulyk, Buck Twenty, Taylor-Rae, Hunter Brothers, Shantaia and Elyse Saunders have also been added.

Also set to perform over the weekend are previously announced talent Brothers Osborne, Carly Pearce, Megan Moroney, NEEDTOBREATHE, Nate Smith, Lonestar and Madeline Merlo.

See the full schedule of performers below.

Fans can gain early access to single tickets by registering here. A single-day ticket presale begins tomorrow (February 14) at 10:00AM EST. General tickets go on sale this Friday (February 16) at 10:00AM EST. More information here.