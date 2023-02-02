Boots And Hearts Festival Unveils Full 2023 Line-Up
Boots and Hearts, one of Canada’s most popular music festivals, has unveiled the full line-up for this summer’s edition.
Main Stage headliners are country superstars Keith Urban and Tim McGraw and rock band Nickelback while Breland, Tim Hicks and Big Wreck top the line-ups on the Front Porch Stage.
“We are expanding on the musical experience to ensure there is something for everyone,” said Eva Dunford of Republic Live, in a release. “I believe there’s a genuine love affair with country and rock.”
Some of the artists making their Boots and Hearts debuts are Bailey Zimmerman, Riley Green, Tyler Joe Miller, Blanco Brown and JJ Wilde.
Boots and Hearts takes place Aug. 10 to 13 at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, Ont.
Check out the line-up below:
Thursday August 10 - Front Porch Stage
Tim Hicks
Josh Ross
Owen Riegling
Friday August 11 - Main Stage
Nickelback
Hardy
Bailey Zimmerman
Cory Marks
Manny Blu
Friday August 11 - Front Porch Stage
Big Wreck
JJ Wilde
Ashland Craft
Teigen Gayse
Parker Graye
Saturday August 12 - Main Stage
Keith Urban
Dallas Smith
Lauren Alaina
Blanco Brown
Adam Doleac
Saturday August 12 - Front Porch Stage
Breland
Seaforth
Devon Cole
Raquel Cole
Graham Scott Fleming
Sunday August 13 - Main Stage
Tim McGraw
Riley Green
Travis Denning
Kylie Morgan
Matt Lang
Sunday August 13 - Front Porch Stage
Tyler Joe Miller
Tim & The Glory Boys
Dan Davidson
Alli Walker
Nice Horse
Artist Radio
Listen to music from Boots and Hearts headliners