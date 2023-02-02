Boots And Hearts Festival Unveils Full 2023 Line-Up

Boots and Hearts, one of Canada’s most popular music festivals, has unveiled the full line-up for this summer’s edition.

Main Stage headliners are country superstars Keith Urban and Tim McGraw and rock band Nickelback while Breland, Tim Hicks and Big Wreck top the line-ups on the Front Porch Stage.

“We are expanding on the musical experience to ensure there is something for everyone,” said Eva Dunford of Republic Live, in a release. “I believe there’s a genuine love affair with country and rock.”

Some of the artists making their Boots and Hearts debuts are Bailey Zimmerman, Riley Green, Tyler Joe Miller, Blanco Brown and JJ Wilde.

Boots and Hearts takes place Aug. 10 to 13 at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, Ont.

Check out the line-up below:

Thursday August 10 - Front Porch Stage

Tim Hicks

Josh Ross

Owen Riegling

Friday August 11 - Main Stage

Nickelback

Hardy

Bailey Zimmerman

Cory Marks

Manny Blu

Friday August 11 - Front Porch Stage

Big Wreck

JJ Wilde

Ashland Craft

Teigen Gayse

Parker Graye

Saturday August 12 - Main Stage

Keith Urban

Dallas Smith

Lauren Alaina

Blanco Brown

Adam Doleac

Saturday August 12 - Front Porch Stage

Breland

Seaforth

Devon Cole

Raquel Cole

Graham Scott Fleming

Sunday August 13 - Main Stage

Tim McGraw

Riley Green

Travis Denning

Kylie Morgan

Matt Lang

Sunday August 13 - Front Porch Stage

Tyler Joe Miller

Tim & The Glory Boys

Dan Davidson

Alli Walker

Nice Horse