Boy Band Stars Team Up For Vegas Shows

Members of three iconic boy bands are heading to Las Vegas next month.

AJ McLean and Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys, Joey Fatone of *NSYNC and Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men are presenting The After Party at The Sands Showroom in the Venetian Resort from Aug. 19 to 22.

The show will include the singers performing each other’s hits, dancing and sharing stories from their careers. There will also be surprise guests and different set lists on each of the four nights.

“We wanted to do something with the idea of the Rat Pack meets the Pop age now — different artists coming together and doing a show that’s fun, but also takes you through a bit of history,” Fatone told Variety. “But it organically also turned into more of a celebration of our bands and a homage to pop culture.”

The After Party tickets start at $65 U.S. and go on sale July 10 at 1 p.m. ET. (Travel restrictions between the U.S. and Canada remain in place until at least July 21.)