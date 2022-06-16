Boy George Blasts Airline Over Posh Spice Perk

Culture Club frontman Boy George backtracked Thursday after blasting British Airways for allegedly making passengers wait so Spice Girls star Victoria Beckham could be picked up on the tarmac.

“Nice touch for @britishairways to leave everyone in first class waiting for steps while Victoria Beckham’s car picks her up at the aircraft,” the singer wrote in a tweet on Wednesday. “Proper going to avoid flying BA for a while!”

George later deleted the tweet and told his followers: “Myself and @britishairways are back in love,” he tweeted. “Now I know it costs 6,000 to get off the plane before everyone else.

“Also, my current remit is to be more friendly, human and have more patience. Lol! Wish me luck. I also forgot to say how lovely my flight was!” In a separate tweet, George said: “Poor Victoria is innocent!”

The singer, who turned 61 on Tuesday, head returned to London after a series of Culture Club shows in the U.S. The band is scheduled to play the Cogeco Amphitheatre in Trois Rivieres, QC on Sept. 4.

While acting as a coach on the UK edition of The Voice in 2016, George forbid one of his singers from covering the Spice Girls’ 1997 hit “Viva Forever.” He fumed: “The Spice Girls are awful. I hate them. They’ve just got nothing to say. ‘Girl power.’ Yeah, and what the f**k is girl power? F**k the Spice Girls.They are a cynical corporate creation and proof that a good stylist is more important than a good melody.”