Brad Paisley Launches American Highway Bourbon

Brad Paisley is getting into the booze biz.

The country star has partnered with Kentucky-based distiller Bardstown Bourbon Company to create American Highway.

“Bourbon is like songwriting, it’s a combination of things that come together to make something amazing,” Paisley said, in a release. “These are really special barrels that saw more the United States than most people I know.”

The bourbon is a blend of four rye bourbons between three and 15 years old and was barrel-aged in a semi-trailer that travelled across the U.S. on the singer’s 2019 tour.

"It's so similar to what goes into a great guitar," Paisley added. "The right woods, the right craftsmanship, the right alchemy that makes this intangible, magical thing, and that's what makes this so great to me."

Only 30,000 bottles of the 96-proof bourbon are available in the first release and it will be sold only in the U.S.