Brandi Carlile Accepts Elton John Impact Award

Brandi Carlile was presented with the Elton John Impact Award during the iHeartRadio Can’t Cancel Pride 2023 on Thursday.

The award, named for its first ever recipient, recognizes Carlile’s work with the Looking Out Foundation.

“She’s an amazing person, an amazing friend, and apart from the great music she makes, she is an incredible philanthropist and she cares,” said John, in a recorded message. “We need more people like her.”

Carlile delivered a brutally honest acceptance speech. “It’s rough out there, friends. Queer folks need visibility, allyship, even protection maybe more than ever right now,” she said. “Our lives depend on it, and that is not an exaggeration.

“Healthcare, drag, freedom of expression, marriage, adoption, reproductive rights — all these things are in the literal crosshairs right now. And they can come for these things, and fabricate divisive culture wars based on the fear of fabulousness temporarily.”

The 42-year-old singer-songwriter said haters won’t win. “What they really want is our pride, our dignity, and they can’t even touch it,” said Carlile. “I have been to the movies. I have seen how it ends, and the joke’s on them.”

Carlile closed the show with her version of “Hallelujah” by Canada’s Leonard Cohen.