Brandy Blames 'Dehydration' For Hospitalization

Singer Brandy said Wednesday she was treated for “dehydration and low amounts of nutrition” in response to a report that she was hospitalized after possibly suffering a seizure.

“To my beloved fam, friends, and starz thank you for sending love and light my way,” the 43-year-old wrote in an Instagram Story. "I am following doctors' orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition … Grateful for you all, see you soon.”

Hours earlier, TMZ reported that paramedics were called to Brandy’s Los Angeles home on Tuesday. “Sources with direct knowledge tell us it's believed Brandy suffered a seizure, and she was taken to a local hospital,” claimed the website.

Brandy, who won a Grammy with Monica in 1999 for their collaboration "The Boy Is Mine," has not released a studio album since 2020's B7. She recently starred in the TV series Queens, which was cancelled after one season.