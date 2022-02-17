Brantley Gilbert Makes Wish Come True For Young Fan

Brantley Gilbert made a dream come true for a young Tennessee girl who underwent a heart transplant in 2017.

Alirix told the Make a Wish Foundation that her dream was to meet the country star. “You helped me through my heart transplant and I listened to you all the way through,” she said in a TikTok video posted by her father Lonnie Hutchinson that got the attention of Gilbert.

On Wednesday, the “How To Talk To Girls” singer shared video highlights of their meeting on social media. “The hard days make ones like this that much sweeter,” he captioned the clips. “So glad I got to meet sweet Alirix and her family the other day at rehearsals.”

In the video, Alirix explained: “Since I was a little kid my mom would always play Brantley and I started to like it and I always found his music trustworthy and knowing it was something I could rely on.”

She said Gilbert was “a really nice guy” and “he’s funny.”