Brantley Gilbert Music Video Blocked In Canada

Brantley Gilbert premiered a video for his new single “The Worst Country Song Of All Time” – but fans in Canada can’t watch it.

Directed by Brian Vaughn, the video debuted Monday exclusively on Facebook and racked up more than 4 million views in its first 24 hours. But, it’s not viewable on the platform outside of the U.S.

“Can't see it in New Zealand,” complained one fan in the comments. “Hey man we can’t see it in the UK?,” another wrote. Someone else noted: “We can’t see this in Australia.”

Gilbert released “The Worst Country Song Of All Time” ft. HARDY and Toby Keith in June.

“I honestly never thought we’d get this far with this song,” he said, in a release. “It really started as a goofy idea that we were having fun with, and we’ve been glad to bring a laugh to folks this summer after such a rough year.”

Gilbert’s label has not given any indication when the video will be available everywhere.