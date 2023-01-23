Brantley Gilbert Touring With Nickelback (Yes, Nickelback)

Country rocker Brantley Gilbert is hitting the road with Nickelback, it was announced Monday.

The 38-year-old will warm-up crowds on the Canadian rock band's Get Rollin' Tour, which kicks off in Quebec City on June 12. Also opening is rising Canadian country artist Josh Ross.

The tour includes seven stops in Canada. Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Gilbert's most recent album, So Help Me God, was released last November. He is scheduled to perform on Feb. 10 at Fallsview Casino Resort in Niagara Falls, Ont.

GET ROLLIN’ 2023 CANADIAN TOUR DATES:

Jun 12 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre

Jun 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Jun 20 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

Jun 22 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

Jun 24 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Jun 25 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Jun 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena