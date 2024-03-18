Bratz Reveals Sinéad O'Connor Concept Doll As Tribute To Late Singer

Bratz, the doll of choice for "girls with a passion for fashion" in the aughties, has unveiled a concept doll for late singer-songwriter Sinéad O'Connor.

The doll has been introduced as a Women’s Month tribute to the Irish icon who unexpectedly died last July from natural causes.

In an Instagram post, the American doll franchise posted an image of what a Brat-inized O'Connor would look like, along with the caption noting her "passion for 90z grunge fashion" and "her scorchin’ buzzcut."

Other dolls imagined by Bratz for Women's Month include Chappell Roan, Tyla and Normani.

Reaction to the post from fans of O'Connor, however, appears mixed. Some have taken issue with the concept for not looking at all like her (one person writes "Doja Cat?"), while others call out Bratz for exploiting her image and going "against everything Sinéad stood for."

Others are thirsty for Bratz to release an actual doll, praising the look and suggesting they create one of O'Connor "ripping up a picture of the pope."

You just know that someone over at Funko Pop is already working on that design.

