Brazilian Singer Astrud Gilberto Dies At 83

Astrud Gilberto, the Brazilian singer who made her debut on the Stan Getz version of “The Girl From Ipanema” in 1964, died Monday. She was 83.

A cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

Born Astrud Weinert, she was married to musician João Gilberto when she was asked to record the vocals on an English-language recording of 1962’s “Garota de Ipanema.”

The song helped popularize bossa nova in North America and was a Top 5 hit in Canada. It earned a Grammy for Song of the Year and she was nominated for Best Vocal Performance by a Female.

Gilberto went on to record more than a dozen studio albums. She collaborated with George Michael for a version of “Desafinado” in 1996.

She was inducted into the Latin Music Hall of Fame in 2002 and received a lifetime achievement Grammy by the Latin Recording Academy in 2008. Gilberto announced in 2002 that she was stepping away from performing.

She is survived by sons Marcelo and Gregory.