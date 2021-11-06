Brazilian Singer Marília Mendonça Killed In Plane Crash

Brazilian singer Marília Mendonça, a Latin Grammy winner, died Friday in a plane crash on her way to a concert. She was 26.

Four others – Mendonça’s uncle and manager Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho and producer Henrique Ribeiro as well as the pilot and co-pilot – also died when the small plane went down in Piedade de Caratinga, just north of Rio de Janeiro.

On Twitter, Brazilian president Jair M. Bolsonaro called Mendonça “one of the greatest artists of her generation.”

A funeral was held Saturday.

Mendonça’s 2019 live album Todos os Cantos won a Latin Grammy for Best Sertaneja Music Album.

Mendonça is survived by her son, who turns two next month, and her mother Ruth Moreira Dias.

The scene of the plane crash that killed Marília Mendonça. Pedro Vilela / Getty Images