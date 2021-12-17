Brett Eldredge Postpones Shows After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Country star Brett Eldredge announced Thursday he is postponing a pair of shows this weekend because he tested positive for COVID-19.

“I’ve been feeling like I have a cold or something the last few days,” the 35-year-old singer told fans in a video message he shared on Instagram. “Unfortunately, it turns out I have COVID, which really sucks.”

Eldredge said his concerts scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Chicago Theatre have been pushed to Dec. 29 and 30.

He told fans he will be “chilling at home and recovering” – and pointed out that some upcoming TV appearances were pre-taped.

In April, Eldredge said in a social media post that he was vaccinated.