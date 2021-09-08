Brett Eldredge Shares Video Of Bear Encounter

Country star Brett Eldredge took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a surprising – but adorable – encounter with a bear.

“Opened the garage door to go on a hike and had a new friend waiting to say hello,” the singer captioned a clip of a lone black bear scoping out a garbage bin.

Eldredge can be heard yelling “hey!” “no” and “out” to the hungry animal, who doesn’t seem to understand English and proceeds to bring the bin to the ground.

It’s not clear how the close encounter with wildlife ended but presumably the bear scampered away to tell his buddies about how he almost snacked on the country star’s trash.