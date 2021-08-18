Brett Kissel Among Canadians Up For CMA International Awards

Singer Brett Kissel and four other Canadians have been nominated for 2021 CMA International Awards.

The awards honour artists and industry insiders who have “supported and impacted the growth and promotion of Country Music in the international marketplace,” according to a release.

Kissel is nominated for the Global Country Artist Award, which goes to an artist from outside the U.S. who has “furthered the popularity of Country Music … in their foreign based territory.” The Alberta native is up against Jill Johnson of Sweden, The Shires of the UK and Australia’s The Wolfe Brothers.

Previous winners in this category include Canadians Dean Brody in 2018, Gord Bamford in 2016 and 2013, Jason McCoy in 2006 and Paul Brandt in 2005.

Troy Vollhoffer, the Regina-born executive producer of the Country Thunder Music Festivals and Big Valley Jamboree, is nominated for the International Live Music Advancement Award. Tracy Martin, former CCMA president and current president of Toronto’s The Core Entertainment, is one of the nominees for the International Award, recognizing achievement in marketing.

Charlotte Thompson of Toronto’s Red Umbrella PR is nominated for the International Media Achievement Award. "I’m … speechless, slightly overwhelmed & incredibly honoured!,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Also up for a CMA International Award is Dayna Bourgoin, national music director for Pure Country Radio. The category recognized “outstanding achievement by a radio broadcaster or syndicated radio reporter outside the U.S. who has made important contributions for the development of Country Music in his/her country.”