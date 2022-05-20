Brett Kissel Postpones 3 Shows Due To 'Vocal Issues'

Country singer Brett Kissel announced Friday he is postponing three concerts due to “vocal issues.”

This weekend’s shows in Ottawa, Toronto and London will be rescheduled and tickets will be honoured on the new dates.

In a handwritten note to fans he shared on social media, Kissel said he was “absolutely devastated” by the postponement.

“I was so looking forward to these shows. Not being able to perform due to vocal issues is killing me. And I’m so frustrated and upset,” he wrote.

“If you have ever seen one of my concerts then you know how much I love to sing, perform and entertain. My greatest passion is ‘entertaining' so postponing these shows is something that is truly breaking my heart.”

Kissel promised to be “back strong and better than ever.”

The tour is scheduled to resume in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan on June 3.