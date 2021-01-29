Brian Byrne Lends Voice To New Track By The Motorleague

Former I Mother Earth singer Brian Byrne has lent his voice to “Dischordia,” a new track from East Coast band The Motorleague.

“The Motorleague is the greatest rock band no one has heard enough of and everyone should know,” Byrne said, in a statement to iHeartRadio.ca. “I didn’t hesitate for a second when the band asked me to share the lead vocal duties on ‘Dischordia.’ I was truly honoured.

“My faith in rock ’n’ roll is restored every time The Motorleague puts out new music.”

Byrne has high praise for Don Levandier, frontman for the Moncton-based band. “Don can deliver hook after hook without ever compromising the integrity of a song,” he said. “Nothing cheap or gimmicky.”

“Dischordia” was produced by Eric Ratz (Billy Talent, Monster Truck), who helmed The Motorleague’s most recent album Holding Patterns.

Levandier said he and bandmates Nathan Jones, Taylor Sheasgreen and Tom Antle learned a lot from Ratz.

“The one thing that stuck with us the most was his suggestion that we really needed to hone in on our style,” said Levandier, in a release. “With our previous efforts, we were guilty of straddling different genres from song to song. And while we didn’t completely abandon that with ‘Dischordia,’ it also felt like we had finally found our sound.”

Watch the lyric video for “Dischordia” below: