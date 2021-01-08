Brian Kelley, Tyler Hubbard: 'FGL Is Not Breaking Up'

Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard told fans this week that even though they are pursuing their own music projects, they’re not done with Florida Georgia Line.

“Just to clarify, FGL is not breaking up,” Hubbard said during a Zoom call posted to Twitter. “We're not breaking up. We’re just venturing out.”

The duo will release their fifth FGL album Life Rolls On next month – and then see how their lives roll on.

“I did a lot of soul-searching,” said Kelley. “I took some time off of writing songs and just didn't know I was searching for… kind of where I landed was falling in love with my guitar and writing more than ever.”

Kelley said he showed Hubbard the songs he wrote in September and the two men talked about “creating freedom for ourselves.”

Kelley plans to release a solo album this summer and Hubbard’s collaboration with Tim McGraw, “Undivided” comes out Jan. 13.

“We want to make sure that our truth is out there for you guys and our genuine excitement and support of each other for the next chapter of our career, of our music, of our journey,” explained Hubbard.

“We've been on a 10-year journey together and we wouldn't change it for the world. We’re going to continue our journey … We created this freedom around ourselves that we can do whatever we want to do creatively and musically.”