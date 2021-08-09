Brian May Calls Anti-Vaxxers 'Fruitcakes'

Queen guitarist Brian May didn’t hold back when asked about people who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 because they have fallen for conspiracy theories.

“Anti-vax people, I’m sorry, I think they’re fruitcakes,” the 74-year-old musician told The Independent.

“There’s plenty of evidence to show that vaccination helps. On the whole they’ve been very safe. There’s always going to be some side effect in any drug you take, but to go around saying vaccines are a plot to kill you, I'm sorry, that goes in the fruitcake jar for me.”

May said he disagrees with fellow rock star Eric Clapton, who has spoken out against vaccines and has said he won’t play any shows where fans are required to show proof of vaccination.

“I love Eric Clapton. He’s my hero, but he has very different views from me in many ways,” said May. “He’s a person who thinks it’s OK to shoot animals for fun, so we have our disagreements, but I would never stop respecting the man.”