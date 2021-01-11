Brian May Selling Scent To Raise Dollars For Wildlife

Queen’s Brian May has launched a fragrance to raise funds for the protection of wildlife.

The 73-year-old rocker partnered with Sergio Momo of Italian luxury brand Xerjoff for Save Me, a scent that takes its name from the 1980 Queen song.

A 50 ml bottle of the perfume sells online for about $340 and a limited number of bottles signed by May and Momo were available for a little more than $700.

Proceeds benefit the Save Me Trust, an organization May co-founded that supports wildlife preservation programs in the UK and Europe.

“Wild Animal Rescue never smelled so good,” May wrote in an Instagram post. In another, he said the perfume is for people who “want to smell like the British countryside.”