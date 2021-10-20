Brit Rapper Dave Coming To Canada

British rapper Dave announced on Tuesday he is coming to Canada.

The 23-year-old, whose 2019 debut Psychodrama was named Album of the Year at the Brit Awards last year, is touring in support of his sophomore album We’re All Alone In This Together.

Dave is scheduled to perform April 27 at Vancouver’s Commodore Ballroom, May 10 at the Corona Theatre in Montreal and May 13 at Toronto’s Rebel.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. local time.

Dave got a big boost in 2016 from Drake, who added himself to a remix of Dave’s track “Wanna Know.” He also made his acting debut in an episode of Top Boy, which counts Drake among its executive producers.

Dave is also featured (with Paulo Londra) on “Nothing on You” from Ed Sheeran’s 2019 collection No. 6 Collaborations Project.