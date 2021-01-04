British Musician Mick Bolton Dies At 72

British musician Mick Bolton died early on Jan. 1 at the age of 72.

“One of the sweetest of men, and a fine musician,” wrote Morgan Fisher, who toured with Bolton as part of Mott the Hoople in the ‘70s, on Facebook.

Helen O’Hara, formerly of Dexys Midnight Runners, tweeted: “One of the kindest & gentlest people. We’d got back in touch last year – he was as lovely as ever.”

A cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

Bolton started taking piano lessons at 11 and won a talent contest while in college. He played organ in local bands White Myth, Blind Eye and Clockwork Orange before being hired by Mott the Hoople for a 42-date tour in 1973.

After a decade-long break from the music business, Bolton returned to play piano on “The Waltz” on Dexys Midnight Runners’ 1985 album Don’t Stand Me Down and to do its Coming To Town tour.

He followed with tours in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s with Irish singer Paul Brady.

Bolton also worked with Linda McCartney, LaToya Jackson and Loudon Wainwright III – and in his latter years played in London pubs, malls and hotels. “Everything except cruise ships,” he wrote in his online bio. “I suffer from sea sickness.”

Bolton is survived by wife Carol and a son.