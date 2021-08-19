Britney Spears Accused Of Slapping Housekeeper

Britney Spears is unlikely to face charges after an altercation with her housekeeper earlier this week.

According to TMZ, the unidentified employee filed a report with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office claiming Spears slapped a phone out of her hands during an argument about the well-being of one of her dogs.

Police said the alleged incident happened Monday just before 10:30 a.m. local time and no injuries were reported.

The case will be passed on to the District Attorney’s Office to decide if it wants to file a a misdemeanor battery charge against the pop star.

Spears' lawyer Mathew Rosengart told Page Six said there was "no striking and obviously no injury whatsoever."