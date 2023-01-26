Britney Spears Accuses Fans Of Invading Her Privacy

Britney Spears on Thursday addressed reports that police conducted a wellness check after fans called 911 because she deleted her Instagram account for the seventh time in less than a year.

"As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls," she tweeted. "I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded."

A spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told Page Six on Wednesday: “I can confirm that we don’t believe that Britney Spears is in any kind of harm or any kind of danger." TMZ reported that officers showed up at her home in Thousand Oaks, California at around 11 p.m. Tuesday and Spears was “annoyed.”

Spears tweeted that police officers "never entered my home and when they came to my gate they quickly realized there was no issue and left immediately."

The singer said she felt "gaslit and bullied" by media reports of the situation.

“During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward," she wrote.

Last week, after changing her name to River Red on her Instagram account, Spears wrote that people will call her “CRAY CRAY” if she acts “too kooky or silly.”

Spears was released from a conservatorship in November 2021, allowing her to make her own medical, financial and personal decisions for the first time since 2008.