Britney Spears Addresses 'Other People's Takes On My Life'

Britney Spears joked Monday that she is “deeply flattered” by the documentaries with “other people’s takes on my life.”

The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship, from the BBC, is out this week and follows February’s Framing Britney Spears.

In an Instagram post, Spears wrote: ”These documentaries are so hypocritical … they criticize the media and then do the same thing????? Damn … I don’t know y’all but I’m thrilled to remind you all that although I've had some pretty tough times in my life ... I've had waaaayyyy more amazing times in my life and unfortunately my friends … I think the world is more interested in the negative!!!! I mean … isn't this supposed to be a business and society about THE FUTURE????

“Why highlight the most negative and traumatizing times in my life from forever ago ???? I mean DAMN …”

At the end of March, Spears addressed Framing Britney Spears in an Instagram post.

“I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in,” the pop star wrote. “I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes!!!!”

Framing Britney Spears examines Spears’ rise to fame and the mental health breakdown that led to a court-appointed conservatorship she has been under since 2008. Spears was not involved in the film.

“My life has always been very speculated,” wrote Spears, “watched ... and judged really my whole life !!!

“I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people !!! It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I've always been so judged... insulted... and embarrassed by the media... and I still am till this day!!!!”

The message prompted makeup artist Billy Brasfield – who worked with the singer more than seven years ago – to fuel conspiracy theories by claiming Spears told him she did not write it.

Brasfield told Page Six he texted Spears about the post “and she texted me back last night.” (Page Six cited a source as saying Brasfield has no relationship with Spears and if he received a text, it wasn’t from Spears.)

In her latest post, Spears confirmed: “I don’t actually talk to Billy B AT ALL so I’m honestly very confused.”

Spears is scheduled to address a judge at a hearing about her conservatorship on June 23. She has sought to have her father Jamie replaced as conservator of her person with Jodi Montgomery, who has had the role since September. He would remain co-conservator of her finances and estate with Bessemer Trust Company.

Spears has never filed to end the court-ordered conservatorship.

Last month, she told fans during an Instagram Q&A that she is “totally fine.” The singer said: “I’m extremely happy. I have a beautiful home, beautiful children. I’m taking a break right now because I’m enjoying myself.”