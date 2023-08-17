Britney Spears And Sam Asghari To Divorce

Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari are heading for a divorce, after only 14 months of marriage.

TMZ reports that Asghari has filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason. The date of the document is listed as July 28, 2023.

Asghari is reportedly asking for both spousal support and lawyers fees, however, he is said to be challenging the prenup agreement they signed before the wedding.

The couple split after having a "nuclear argument" over Britney's alleged infidelity, TMZ says. Asghari is said to have moved out of their home. Sources say the marriage has been in trouble for a while, as the couple are known to engage in "frequent screaming matches."

Spears and Asghari met on the set of the video for her "Slumber Party" music video in 2016 and later married in June 2022 after a long courtship.

Last month Spears was involved in a bizarre mishap where she was accidentally hit in the face by the security for NBA rookie Victor Wembanyama. She claimed it was assault but investigators determined there was no probable cause for an arrest.

Spears will release her memoir, The Woman In Me, on October 24. However, it sounds as though it may require a new chapter.



