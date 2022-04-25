Britney Spears Announces Another Social Media Hiatus

Britney Spears announced Sunday she is taking another break from social media.

“I’m going on a social media hiatus for a little while,” the pop star wrote in an Instagram post. “I send my love.”

Of course, it’s not the first time Spears has promised to hit pause on Instagram.

Last September, she deactivated her account shortly after announcing her engagement.“Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement !!!! I’ll be back soon,” she tweeted.

Spears returned to Instagram a week later.

Last month, Spears again deactivated her Instagram account for several days, without explanation.

The latest hiatus comes only days after her ex-husband Kevin Federline’s lawyer accused her of “pursuing a dialogue that's based on revisionist history” after she claimed in a post that Federline “refused” to see her on two occasions while she was pregnant with one of their sons.

Mark Vincent Kaplan told TMZ that Spears’ claim is “completely fabricated.”