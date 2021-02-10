Britney Spears Appears To Comment On Documentary

Britney Spears posted another message on Instagram that is seemingly in response to the documentary Framing Britney Spears.

“Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories !!!! We all have so many different bright beautiful lives !!! Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens,” she wrote on Tuesday.

Spears shared a clip of her performing “Toxic” three years ago and added: “I’ll always love being on stage .... but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person ..... I love simply enjoying the basics of every day life !!!!”

Framing Britney Spears, directed by Samantha Stark premiered Feb. 5 on FX in the U.S. and streams on U.S. service Hulu. (It’s not known when the documentary will be available in Canada.)

The New York Times doc examines Spears’ rise to superstar status and the mental health breakdown that led to the court-approved conservatorship she has been under since 2008. Her father Jamie and a lawyer were granted the right to make important decisions about Spears’ finances and business ventures.

Spears has not commented directly on the documentary but on Monday posted a cryptic video on Instagram. “The moment we’ve all been waiting for last week… the Super Bowl! I was so excited but honestly I was rooting for Kansas City but I was also rooting for the other team, so it was a little confusing for me,” she said, before whispering, “I love sharing.”

She later shared an image of a pair of sparkling stilettos on Instagram with the words: "She Who Leaves a Trail Of Glitter is Never Forgotten!”

The pop star’s boyfriend Sam Asghari was more direct. “Not it’s important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way,” he wrote in an Instagram Story. “In my opinion Jamie is a total dick. I won’t be going into details because I’ve always respected our privacy but at the same time I didn’t come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom.”