Britney Spears Appears Unlikely To Tour Again

Britney Spears said this week that her newfound freedom probably won’t include going on tour.

In an Instagram post she later deleted, the 40-year-old pop star wrote: “My first three years in the biz and on the road were great but I’ll be completely honest and say that after those three tours and the pace I was going… I don’t think that I ever want to do it again !!! I hated it!!!”

Spears did three tours in the first 13 months of her career – the …Baby One More Time Tour, (You Drive Me) Crazy Tour and Oops!… I Did It Again Tour – including 12 shows in Canada.

Spears, who hasn't performed since her Piece of Me Tour ended in October 2018, said “life on the road is hard.”

In the deleted Instagram post, Spears celebrated being able to withdraw $300 from an ATM. “And no I’m not embarrassed to share this … well maybe a little … but I’m more embarrassed for my family for condoning the fact that I wasn’t allowed to have cash for so long when I worked my little a** off for them,” she wrote.

“I’m embarrassed for the State of California for permitting my father to have me work as hard as he worked me all those years and never seeing a dime. … I’m embarrassed for all of them and I’m sad for them because I know my value and worth now … and they LOST ME !!!.”