Britney Spears Assures Fans She Is 'Extremely Happy'

Britney Spears answered the question on Friday that many of her fans have been asking: Is she OK?

“Yes, I’m totally fine,” the pop star said during an Instagram Q&A session. “I’m extremely happy.”

Spears added: “I have a beautiful home, beautiful children. I’m taking a break right now because I’m enjoying myself.”

Concerns and conspiracy theories about Spears’ well-being have been fuelled by the recent documentary Framing Britney Spears.

Spears addressed the doc in an Instagram post at the end of March. “I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in,” reads the caption on a video of her dancing to Aerosmith’s 1993 hit “Crazy.”

“I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes!!!!”

Spears is currently seeking to have her father Jamie removed as conservator of her person and replaced by Jodi Montgomery, who has held the role since September 2019. Jamie would remain co-conservator of the singer’s finances and estate. A judge will consider the petition and rule at a hearing on April 27.

Spears has never asked the court to end the conservatorship she has been under since 2008.

She hasn't released a studio album since 2016's Glory and hasn't performed since her Piece of Me Tour ended in October 2018.