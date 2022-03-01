Britney Spears Bares All On Beach

Britney Spears wants the world to know she feels fit and fabulous at 40.

The pop star bared all on a beach for a series of photos snapped by fiancé Sam Asghari that she shared on Instagram.

Spears covered up certain parts with diamond emojis.

The “Pieces of Me” singer also posted a topless video showing her frolicking in the surf to the sound of Chris Isaak’s “Baby Did A Bad Bad Thing.”

Spears is enjoying a tropical vacation with Asghari, who is celebrating his 28th birthday.

“May the birthday celebrations begin for my wonderful fiancé … I love him so much !!! My hero … my mentor … my rock … my bliss … my love !!! I hope you get everything and more for your birthday,” she captioned a video clip in which Asghari kisses her engagement ring.

(Spears wears the ring on her right hand “because we don’t follow rules,” Asghari explained in a comment.)

On his Instagram, Asghari shared a video clip showing Spears wrapped around him as they make out in a pool. "Island love with the lioness," he captioned it.