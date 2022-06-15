Britney Spears Blasts Brother Bryan

Britney Spears blasted her brother Bryan Spears on Tuesday following false reports that he attended her wedding last Thursday.

“You were never invited to my wedding,” the pop star wrote in a lengthy emoji-filled message she shared on Instagram – and later deleted. “Do you honestly think I want my brother there who told me no to a Jack [Daniels] and [C]oke for 4 years … what ???”

Britney explained that Bryan would enjoy a drink following her Vegas residency shows, which ran from 2013 to 2017, but “never even let me have a sip.” She wrote: “You let your 5-year-old daughter put her hand in her mother’s wine and be silly yet when I just get off the stage for the 3rd time that week and my little feet have been in heels I walk to the only table in my suit[e] and you tell me no.”

Britney added: “You hurt me and you know it !!! And I might force myself to drink Jack tonight … look up at the moon and say ‘F**K YOOU !!!

“I know you’re my blood and yes blood runs deep but no family of mine would do what you guys did to me.”

Britney also brought up her brother’s comments in a July 2020 episode of As NOT Seen on TV podcast about her fight to end the conservatorship. He told host Drew Plotkin: “I know what she wants but at the end of the day, what is the reality of that? What is the practicality of that? So are you going to call and make reservations for yourself today?”

In her post on Tuesday, Britney wrote: “When asked by that incredibly kind man ‘why doesn’t your family just let her be ???’ Your response was … ‘she can’t even make a dinner reservation …’ None of you ever wanted it to end because you all loved telling me what to do and treating me like absolutely nothing !!! What you said right there to that man in that interview said everything, Bryan !!!”

She added: “Psss I have an assistant to make my dinner reservations.”

Britney also referred to an Instagram post Bryan shared after she was freed from her conservatorship last November. He shared a throwback family photo and captioned it: “Happy Britdependence day!! proud of you brit!”

Britney wrote: “Pssss … I liked your post, brother !!! Happy Britdependence Day !!! Congratulations Brit Brit !!! GO F**K YOURSELF Bryan – F**k you”

Early media reports about Britney’s wedding to Sam Asghari claimed Bryan was the only Spears family member to attend. But his girlfriend, Amber Lynn Conklin, later claimed he could not attend the nuptials because he was at his daughter Lexie graduate from elementary school. “Bryan felt terrible having to choose but he had to be there for his daughter and sent his love to Britney x1000000,” Conklin wrote on Instagram. “We are so sad to miss such an important moment but so so happy for Britney and Sam’s Marriage!”